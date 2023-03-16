DJ Cuppy achieves impressive academic milestone with Third Degree from University of Oxford

DJ Cuppy, the famous Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has recently completed yet another Master’s program at the University of Oxford in the UK.

The accomplished artist and daughter of billionaire business mogul Femi Otedola, made headlines recently when she showed off a striking new look with a black hairdo.

In an Instagram post on March 16, DJ Cuppy revealed that she had earned her third degree, though she did not specify the field of study. She had previously obtained a degree in business and economics from King’s College London in 2014, followed by a Master’s in music business from New York University in 2015. Her most recent achievement was a Master’s degree in African Studies, which she obtained from the University of Oxford in 2022.

DJ Cuppy’s latest accomplishment has been applauded by her fans and followers on social media. Despite her privileged background, she has worked hard to carve out her own path and establish herself as a successful entrepreneur and artist. Her determination and dedication to her craft continue to earn her respect and admiration from fans around the world.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 16, 2023

Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

Award-winning Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy will take the stage at the 2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. The Atatürk Olympic ...

YNaija March 16, 2023

Don’t vote blindly, Nigeria needs competent people – Peter Obi to Obidients

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged his supporters to exercise their judgment in the upcoming governorship elections. ...

YNaija March 15, 2023

Joeboy discloses spending ₦50 Million on girlfriend within two years

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nigerian superstar Joeboy admitted that he has lavished more than 50 million Naira ...

YNaija March 15, 2023

Skales apologizes to wife on her birthday after social media drama

Popular singer Skales has taken to social media to tender a heartfelt public apology to his wife, Precious Hassanity, on ...

YNaija March 14, 2023

Sanwo-Olu’s meeting with Oyedepo not driven by politics, says aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, has clarified that Sanwo-Olu’s recent meeting with Bishop ...

YNaija March 14, 2023

Tems speaks on bold outfit choice for the 2023 Oscars

Nigerian sensation Tems has defended her view-obstructing dress at the 2023 Oscars and given us some behind-the-scenes insight into her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail