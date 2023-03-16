DJ Cuppy achieves impressive academic milestone with Third Degree from University of Oxford

DJ Cuppy, the famous Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has recently completed yet another Master’s program at the University of Oxford in the UK.

The accomplished artist and daughter of billionaire business mogul Femi Otedola, made headlines recently when she showed off a striking new look with a black hairdo.

In an Instagram post on March 16, DJ Cuppy revealed that she had earned her third degree, though she did not specify the field of study. She had previously obtained a degree in business and economics from King’s College London in 2014, followed by a Master’s in music business from New York University in 2015. Her most recent achievement was a Master’s degree in African Studies, which she obtained from the University of Oxford in 2022.

DJ Cuppy’s latest accomplishment has been applauded by her fans and followers on social media. Despite her privileged background, she has worked hard to carve out her own path and establish herself as a successful entrepreneur and artist. Her determination and dedication to her craft continue to earn her respect and admiration from fans around the world.