Femi Otedola gifts DJ Cuppy £5,000,000 Country Home for her 30th birthday

The daughter of a famous Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known by her stage name DJ Cuppy, was left speechless yesterday when her father, Femi Otedola, gave her a £5,000,000 country home for her 30th birthday.

This comes a week after her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, set sail on the world’s biggest yacht to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Cuppy is already a well-known name because of her music career. She started out as a DJ and then moved on to performing and writing songs. She has made hits and singles with Tekno, Rema, Fireboy DML, Teni, Sarkodie, Skuki, and Zlatan which have topped the charts. Her first album, “Original Copy,” was definitely one of the biggest releases of 2020. This made her one of the best musicians in Nigeria.

Since then, Cuppy has focused on her charity work with the Cuppy Foundation, where she tries to help the most vulnerable children and young people in Nigeria. Since 2021, when the Cuppy Foundation teamed up with Save The Children UK, many charities in Nigeria got much-needed help.

Cuppy also decided to go back to school when she said last year that she had been accepted to Oxford University for a master’s program in African studies. In September, she said that after a hard and challenging year at the prestigious school, she had earned a master’s degree. . People say that life starts at 30, and considering all the great and amazing things Cuppy has done for herself and for so many people she has been able to help, one would look at this next phase of her life with a lot of optimism and the belief that there is much more good to come.

Cuppy spent her special day with her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, in her Pink Penthouse. She chose to spend the day thinking about herself and her plans for the future.