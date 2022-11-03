Femi Otedola spends N2.2 billion on a yacht rental for his 60th birthday

Aristotle Onassis Christina O super luxury yacht was rented by billionaire businessman Femi Otedola for roughly €3 million, or more than N2.2 billion, in advance of his 60th birthday.

The fact was discovered just days before the billionaire businessman’s birthday on November 4.

The Chairman of Geregu rented the super yacht of the late Greek shipping mogul and one of his childhood heroes, Aristotle Onassis, who was once considered the richest man in the world.

The yacht was chartered by Otedola for his 60th birthday celebration with family and friends.

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola spends €3million… over N2.2billion… to rent Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht ahead of his 60th birthday.

The yacht will circumnavigate the Mediterranean Sea for three weeks with 37 crew members on board.

On Wednesday afternoon, Otedola was captured entering the yacht with his family and future son-in-law, the singer Mr Eazi.