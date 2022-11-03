Here Are 7 Things You Need to Know About ALAT Health Connect.

ALAT recently launched a healthcare feature and here’s all you need to know to get started:

Constant Care

It’s a telemedicine healthcare service that offers top-notch medical treatment to clients who want to consult a doctor whenever it’s convenient. It is a digital platform that gives users access to first-rate medical care and unlimited medical consultation by dialling a toll-free number around-the-clock, every day of the week.

Top Grade Professionals

The platform has highly qualified and certified health management staff, wellness specialists, and seasoned doctors stationed to provide innovative, simple-to-use mobile health systems intended to improve medical services around-the-clock.

Mental Health Coverage

ALAT Health offers mental wellness treatment for patients undergoing depression, anxiety disorders, substance dependence, self-esteem difficulties, suicidal behaviour, eating disorders, and compulsive behaviour. It also covers assertiveness training and emotional management under the service.

Medication Delivery

It gets even more interesting. ALAT HealthConnect can deliver your medication to your doorstep across various states in Nigeria through partnerships with Pharmacy outlets across the federation.

Native Language

The platform has registered Nigeria-based doctors that speak the native languages fluently (either Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo) as well as English. This will further create access at the grassroots level.

Secure Medical Records

At Alat HealthConnect, processes comply with the latest regulations of the Ministry of Health of Nigeria as well as adhering to international standards. Every information shared is treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Wallet-friendly Subscription

Early bed subscribers will enjoy one month of free subscription for their first subscription. Subsequently, you will pay N300 monthly.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 31, 2022

FCMB MD, Yemisi Edun, Bags Chartered Institute of Bankers Fellowship

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Banking industry and the Nigerian economy for over 20 years, the Managing ...

YNaija October 31, 2022

AMAZING IMAGES TAKEN FROM TECNO CAMON 19 AT THE 2022 LAGOS FASHION WEEK

Global Smartphone brand TECNO never gets it wrong when it comes to fashion and tech. At the just concluded Lagos ...

YNaija October 27, 2022

MultiChoice Talent Factory – 19 Young Filmmakers get Career Boost with Pan-Atlantic University, New York Film Academy Certificate

October marked the beginning of a new journey for 19 young filmmakers whose programme with the MultiChoice Talent Factory ended ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

LEVEL UP WITH THE TECNO SPARK 9 PRO AND STAND A CHANCE TO WIN A BMW.

TECNO will reward a lucky customer with the chance to win a BMW car and other exciting prizes in the ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

#SinkingCities: In Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve-center, wetlands have been sacrificed for real estate profits. Future generations may pay the price.

Written by Ope Adetayo Edited by Mercy Abang and Tina Lee  Illustration by Walker Gawande   This story was published by ...

YNaija October 25, 2022

Enjoying House of the Dragon on Showmax? Here are some similarities between the HOTD and GOT Characters.

Game of Thrones was a cultural reset. It’s unarguably one of the greatest series of all time – even if ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail