Wizkid reportedly delays release of  album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ in the wake of Davido’s son’s untimely death

More Love, Less Ego, the fifth studio album by Wizkid, was scheduled to be released at midnight on November 3, 2022. The album has been preceded by the release of two singles, ‘Bad To Me’ and ‘Money & Love,’ which were released a week prior to the album’s scheduled release.

Wizkid is rumored to have postponed the album’s release due to the gloomy atmosphere around the entertainment industry.

The postponement is in remembrance of the recent death of Davido’s son Ifeanyi, whose passing has elicited sympathies from Nigerians, fans, colleagues, politicians, and individuals from around the globe.

Wizkid reportedly postponed some performances in the wake of the toddler’s death and deleted some album-promotional tweets he had made hours prior to the news.

3-year-old Ifeanyi just celebrated his third birthday, and his followers honored the energetic son of one of Africa’s most well-known performers.

According to reports, Ifeanyi drowned in a pool when his caregivers abandoned him.

The police confirmed that eight domestic service members were questioned in regard to his death. According to the most recent report, six of those hauled in for interrogation have been discharged, while two are still being questioned.

“More Love Less Ego Album” date has been shifted to Nov 14th 2022 and will feature Skillibeng, Skepta, Shensea, Ayra Starr and Naira Marley.

