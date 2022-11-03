God has called me into ministry – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has announced that he has been called by God to become a preacher.

Edochie made this announcement in a video posted to his YouTube page on Monday.

The actor stated in the post that he received the directive years ago but never followed through on it. The moment had come for him to act, as the calling had become “very strong” on him, he said.

“I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to be one of God’s minister (sic), to preach the word of God through words and actions,” he said in the video.

“I’ve had this calling a long time ago – actually, many years ago. But, I’ve always felt maybe the time hadn’t come, the time wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come.”

Yul also added that God had given him fame so that he could eventually use it for the ministry.

“God has blessed me in this life. By God’s grace, I’ve become one of the biggest, one of the most celebrated actors in the continent of Africa. God has taken me to a very high point in my career.

“I’m starting to realise God lifted me as an actor to where I am so that I can become one of his ministers,” he stated.