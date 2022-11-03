Buhari requests international aid for victims of Pakistan floods

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the United Nations and other aid organizations to take immediate action to aid those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, which has been described as the biggest natural disaster in the country’s history.

This was said by the Nigerian president in a statement of condolence sent to the Pakistani government on Sunday in response to the devastating floods.

The floods, according to Buhari, have left millions of people without shelter and food, and they demand immediate humanitarian aid.

“Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000. The floods have washed away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure,” the Nigerian President said in statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“President Buhari says Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

Since mid-June, CNN reports that 1,033 people, including 348 children, have perished and 1,527 have been injured in Pakistan due to extreme flooding.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan reported on Sunday that 119 people had died and 71 had been injured in the last twenty-four hours.

At least 33 million people have been affected by the disaster, Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Thursday.

She said the floods were “unprecedented” and “the worst humanitarian disaster of this decade.”

“Pakistan is going through its eighth cycle of monsoon while normally the country has only three to four cycles of rain,” Rehman said.

“The percentages of super flood torrents are shocking.”

She highlighted, in particular, the impact on the country’s south, adding that “maximum” relief efforts are underway.

“He appeal to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief,” the statement concluded.