Nigeria in safe hands with Tinubu – Aisha Buhari; Atiku accuses political leaders of Borno for attack on his convoy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria in safe hands with Tinubu – Aisha Buhari

Atiku accuses political leaders of Borno for attack on his convoy

Buhari govt amends terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

PDP identifies individuals responsible for setting INEC’s office on fire, requests electoral body reprint burnt PVCs

Troops neutralise 8 bandits, rescue 4 victims in Zamfara

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria in safe hands with Tinubu – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has guaranteed Nigerians that Bola Tinubu will be the next president of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aisha Buhari guaranteed that Nigeria would be secure under Tinubu’s leadership.

She spoke at the one-day symposium in Abuja with the theme “Dissecting the Asiwaju manifesto – Renewed Hope 2023.”

At the event, the First Lady was represented by Asabe Bashir, Matron of the APC Women Campaign Team.

She stated that Tinubu’s background demonstrated that he would serve Nigeria effectively.

Mrs. Buhari encouraged Tinubu to consider women in national security matters.

According to Aisha, “I have gone through the manifesto of our presidential candidate and have no doubt that given his experience in governance and passion to make a positive impact in our national development, we would be in safe hands.

“I would suggest that every idea and strategy for national security must factor in women.

“This is because the world has accepted the reality that women are agents of peace, growth and development.”

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Tinubu’s emergence as APC flag bearer in the 2023 election.

Atiku accuses political leaders of Borno for attack on his convoy

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has stated that political figures in Borno State orchestrated the attack on his convoy.

The former vice president also guaranteed that the agitation by the G-5 Governors of the party will cease before the general elections.

Atiku informed journalists shortly after meeting with former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at his hilltop house in Minna, Niger State, behind closed doors.

“The Borno incident is most unfortunate, we signed a peace accord and it is unfortunate; the whole thing was sponsored by the political leadership of the state,” Atiku stated.

Assuring Nigerians of efforts to end the ongoing boycott of the presidential campaign by the group of G-5 governors, Atiku said, “The impasse is a family affair and it will be resolved before the 2023 presidential election. You will see a very, very united and strong PDP that will face the elections.”

Asked about the purpose of his visit to IBB, four days after Tinubu’s, he explained that it is customary for politicians to visit and pay their respect to the former military president considering his services to the nation.

According to him: “We will continue to come and pay our respect to them and remind them of their contribution to this country. We consider them fathers of post-war independence and they also nurse the current democratic dispensation in the country.”

Buhari govt amends terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian Government has amended the seven-count terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Government filed the amended seven-count terrorism charge against Kanu.

The amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, contained all allegations against Kanu that were earlier sustained by the court.

In a broadcast, the Federal Government said Kanu had issued a deadly threat that anyone who flouted IPOB’s sit-at-home order in the South-East should write his or her will.

The Government claimed that in 2018, Kanu severally made broadcasts that incited his members to kill security operatives and families.

It noted that the offence was punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

PDP identifies individuals responsible for setting INEC’s office on fire, requests electoral body reprint burnt PVCs

Some candidates and officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State have implicated those who torched the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters at the Iyana Mortuary.

According to PDP stakeholders, the assailants are those who fear free and fair elections in Ogun State in 2023.

At a meeting of PDP leaders convened on Friday, opposition party members asked INEC to expedite the reproduction of the 65,699 PVCs that were reportedly lost in a fire on Thursday.

During the meeting conducted at the Abeokuta South PDP secretariat in Ago-Egun, Abeokuta, the participants expressed shock, stating that it was no coincidence that the PVCs were burned barely three days prior to the distribution date.

According to them, the distribution of the burned PVCs was meant to begin on November 12th.

While condemning the incident and categorizing it as suspicious due to the arsonists’ targeting of the vaults containing the PVCs, they questioned who could be scared of a free and fair election.

“Those afraid of a free and fair elections should by now have realised that their games are up, as the will of God, which is the will of the people, would prevail. Why are they afraid? They have used selfish individuals to disrupt other parties, now they have resorted to attacking the electoral umpire, but no amount of intimidation will save them,” a communique signed by the party leaders read.

While asking security agencies to investigate and arrest perpetrators of the act, the PDP stakeholders, charged parents to warn their children not to get involved in political thuggery.

Troops neutralise 8 bandits, rescue 4 victims in Zamfara

During a Friday clearance operation in bandit camps in the Zamfara forest, Operation Forest Sanity troops eliminated eight bandits and rescued four kidnapped individuals.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, claimed the camps were located in the Dutse Uku woodland in the Lanke and Danmarke villages in the Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Danmadami reported that while on combat patrol, the troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight, killing eight of them while others fled to safety with gunshot wounds.

He stated that following the firefight, the forces exploited the surrounding area and liberated four hostages.

According to him, among other stuff, six AK-47 weapons, forty rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six AK-47 magazines, and 32 motorcycles were seized.