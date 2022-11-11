FIFA names Kizz Daniel as one of the musicians performing at the 2022 World Cup

FIFA has announced Kizz Daniel as one of the headliners of the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.

Kizz Daniel is a multi-talented Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B singer/songwriter who has recently seen success with a global tour and the release of his smash single “COUGH.”

The performance, which is an extension of FIFA Sound, is an entertainment approach aimed at connecting the beautiful game of football with music.

When the artist tweeted a few months ago that he would love to perform his hit song “Buga” at the World Cup, he had no idea that his wish would come true.

Among more than 20 additional top-level entertainers from around the world performing at the event, Kizz Daniel will be performing alongside five international award-winning singers — American DJ and Music Producer, Diplo on November 22; Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel on November 23 – 20h55 – 21h40; Canadian crooner, Nora Fatehi on November 29; American singer, Trinidad Cardona on December 1 and Scotland’s Calvin Harris on December 10 — at the Qatar 2022 FIFA Fan Festival mainstage as part of the FIFA Sound lineup, all in a bid to enrich the great programme of the FIFA Fan Festival over the 29-day tournament at Al Bidda Park in the heart of Doha, next to The Corniche.

Kizz Daniel has had a successful 2022. His song “Buga” is one of the most popular songs to come out of Africa. His “Afroclassic Tour” of the UK, US, Canada, and a few African countries, including Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, and Suriname, one of the most exciting entertainment hubs in South America, was also a huge success. And now he has a catchy street jam called “Cough (Odo).”

This talented artist is now ready to take “Buga” to the biggest sporting event ever, the 2022 FIFA World Cup.