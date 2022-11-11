The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel)

You should expect both cheers and tears. After the death of the beloved actor, Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and his cast make a great sequel that honors Boseman and moves the Wakandan characters forward in an emotional and exciting way.

Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) in particular has a significant arc in the new film, as she deals with sorrow and a new threat coming from the sea in the charismatic Talokan monarch Namor (Tenoch Huerta Meja).

The Crown season 5 (Netflix)

Heavy is the head that wears the crown; now, that head belongs to Imelda Staunton.

The head that wears the crown is heavy, and Imelda Staunton now has that heavy head. Every two seasons, the actors who play the British royals on The Crown change. Olivia Colman, who took over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, hands the role over to Staunton. Colman and Foy both won Emmys for their roles, so Staunton has some big shoes to fill.

But if art imitates life, the beautiful Princess Diana may overshadow her queen (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki). The show moves to the 1990s to cover the divorce between Diana and Prince Charles, which made headlines.

So, get ready to see the “revenge dress,” “tampongate,” and Diana’s famous interview with reporter Martin Bashir.

The English (Prime Video)

This new limited series is set in the Wild West, and it takes place in 1890 when settlers are still trying to make their way in new lands. However, Emily Blunt’s protagonist, aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, is after vengeance rather than gold.

After her son dies, Cornelia goes to America to find the person she thinks killed him. Along the way, she meets Eli Whipp, a Pawnee who used to be a cavalry scout (Chaske Spencer). He wants to get back the land that’s rightfully his. They join forces without learning that they also share a common past.

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan’s first film with Netflix, Falling For Christmas, is also her first major role in a movie since 2013’s The Canyons. She will make at least one more film with the streaming service.

Netflix has made a name for itself by putting out original Christmas movies, like The Christmas Switch and A Christmas Prince. Falling For Christmas is a sweet romantic comedy that fits right in with those movies.

In the new movie, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a hotel heiress who has an accident while skiing and loses her memory. Jake (Chord Overstreet), the owner of a small lodge, helps her get better. Sierra doesn’t remember who she is, but she does remember that she loves room service and designer clothes, which makes her time with the blue-collar Jake awkward at first… until they fall in love.

Don’t Worry Darling (HBO Max)

The drama that happened behind the scenes of Don’t Worry, Darling was more interesting than what happened in the movie itself.

You probably heard at least a little bit about the supposed fight between director Olivia Wilde and actress Florence Hugh, Harry Styles possibly spitting on Chris Pine, Wilde getting custody papers served while promoting her film, and Shia LaBeouf showing receipts to prove he wasn’t fired from the project.

The rumors and gossip were so juicy that they might make the movie’s plot seem boring.

Alice, played by Pugh, is a housewife in the style of the 1950s. She is married to the handsome Jack (Styles) and lives in an ideal company town with him. But as Alice starts to see cracks in the community’s seemingly perfect surface, she starts to wonder what is really going on.

Zootopia+ (Disney Plus)

The 2016 animated movie Zootopia was so much fun, but it never got a sequel. Disney is finally making up for this huge mistake by making a series that goes deeper into the lives of some of the most famous characters.

As you may remember, the movie takes place in the city’s name, where animals that look like people live together. In each episode, we follow a different character, like rabbit cop Judy, friendly sloth Flash, fashion-forward arctic shrew Fru Fru, and small-time criminal Duke Weaselton.