Sadio Mane named in Senegal World Cup squad despite injury concerns

Despite injury worries, Sadio Mane has been nominated to Senegal’s roster for this month’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

This year, the 30-year-old striker’s pivotal penalty kicks helped his team qualify for both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He suffered a right fibula injury in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen last weekend and will miss the match against Schalke 04 this weekend.

Friday in Dakar, Senegal, coach Aliou Cisse announced his 26-man roster, which featured the team’s star player.

He expressed confidence that Mane would recuperate in time to participate in the competition.

The coach reported that the Senegalese federation doctor examined Mane on Thursday and determined that he would not need surgery.

“That’s very good news and we now have the chance to try and get him fit for the tournament.

“We now have two weeks to observe and see how the injury reacts to treatment,” Cisse said.

“I prefer to keep him in the squad because he is such an important part of us.”

The coach used the example of Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, who had been injured going into last January’s AFCON finals, but was included in the squad.

“He recovered after the first round to contribute to Senegal’s success in the tournament.

“We will do all in our power to ensure we can recover Mane in time to play,” Cisse added.

