Gillian Baci Announces ‘The Hybrid Concert’ in Partnership With NFT Protocol RMRK

Pop artist and Fired Up crooner, Gillian Baci, has announced The Hybrid Concert (#THC), a one-of-a-kind event featuring a mashup of an NFT seminar and music concert which will be held on 26th November 2022. The seminar will focus on explaining blockchain and NFTs in detail, shedding light on how creatives and builders can leverage this new technology to fund their dreams. Gillian Baci, adopting his crypto moniker gbaci, will deliver talks on the basics of NFTs for beginners, how to find and leverage opportunities in NFT space, and how to earn money using NFTs, including a live demonstration of how to mint an advanced NFT.

gbaci got into blockchains in late 2021 and has since functioned as an ambassador for Polkadot, authored the Polkadot for Beginners book, and is currently the co-editor of two crypto-focused newsletters (DotLeap and NFT Review). For the past year, he has also been working with RMRK, a next-generation NFT protocol that equips NFTs with superpowers using its suite of NFT legos—the ability to own other NFTs, change based on conditions, have multiple outputs depending on context, and accept emojis. Ticketing for the event will be handled using RMRK’s advanced NFT tech. Tickets will be free if claimed as NFTs through this page.

After the talks, the seminar will evolve into a live music concert headlined by Gillian Baci and supported by Kotrell and Soch Boywondr. Gillian will be performing his latest single Fired Up, all five tracks from his Sweet Serenity EP released in April, and some unreleased songs. It is expected to be a fun and insightful event.

Claim your tickets here.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 9, 2022

BetKing To Reward Customers In Celebration Of The FIFA 2022 World Cup

Lagos, Nigeria, November 3rd, 2022 – Today, leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing kicked off its World Cup ...

YNaija November 7, 2022

Livespot360 to Position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment This December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival.

Nigerian leading creative solutions company, Livespot360, will, for 8-days this December, curate a first/of-its-kind experience that will bring the world ...

YNaija November 5, 2022

Movie in the Park Experience, Halloween Edition

The MIP experience is back again this November for the Halloween edition in Lagos. The movie in the park experience ...

YNaija November 4, 2022

Jumia Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Consumers with Black Friday Campaign

Consumers in Nigeria to leverage Jumia Black Friday to navigate economic challenges Lagos, Nigeria, November 2nd, 2022 – Africa’s leading ...

YNaija November 4, 2022

Export Trade: FCMB Rallies Operators To Diversify And Stimulate The Economy

Nigeria’s vast non-oil endowment must be urgently leveraged to diversify and expand its revenue base, reduce the dependence on crude ...

YNaija November 3, 2022

Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja, Enado Odigie star in upcoming Showmax Nigerian Original series, Flawsome

Showmax has released the trailer for its latest Nigerian Original drama series, Flawsome, which debuts exclusively on the streaming service ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail