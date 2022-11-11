Wizkid releases thirteen-track album ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Wizkid, the Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, has released his highly anticipated album ‘More Love, Less Ego.’

The singer of “Ojuelegba” announced the release of the 13-track album on his social media pages in the early hours of Friday.

Wizkid collaborated with artists like Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Sheen Sea, Naira Marley, Skepta, and Don Toliver on his fifth studio album.

Songs on the album include “2 Sugar,” “Slip N Slide,” “Wow,” “Special,” “Money & Love,” “Balance,” and “Everyday.”

“Bad to Me,” “Deep,” “Flower Pads,” “Pressure,” “Plenty Loving,” and “Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)” are some of the other songs on the project.

Wizkid has become a well-known name in the music industry around the world thanks to his many hits and awards.

The singer of “Fever” has released four studio albums: “Superstar” in 2011, “Ayo” in 2014, “Sounds From the Other Side” in 2017, and “Made in Lagos” in 2020. 

His fourth studio album, “Made in Lagos,” was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2022.

A song from the 2020 album called “Essence” has been breaking records all over the world. The single reached a new high of No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2021.

The singer of “Reckless” just won five of the ten awards he was nominated for at the 2022 Headies.

