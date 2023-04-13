Mane suspended by Bayern following quarrel with Sane in dressing room

Bayern Munich has suspended their forward, Sadio Mane, for one game following a clash with Leroy Sane after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

According to a report from Bild, Sane was hit in the face by the Senegal attacker during the altercation, which left him with a cut lip. The incident began in the dying stages of Bayern’s loss in Manchester and continued on the pitch, with footage showing the two players arguing.

Bayern announced on Thursday that Mane will not be included in the squad for their game against 1899 Hoffenheim, citing misconduct after the Man City game. “In addition, Mane will receive a fine,” the club added. However, the suspension means that Mane will be available for the return leg against Manchester City in Munich next Wednesday.

Since joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, Mane has scored 11 times in 32 matches for the German champions. He has struggled to replicate the form he displayed with Liverpool, scoring six goals in his first seven matches for Bayern but failing to score since October. The Senegalese striker has also had six goals ruled out for offside, a Bundesliga record.

Mane missed nine matches for Bayern due to a leg injury he suffered while playing against Werder Bremen in November, which also kept him out of Senegal’s Qatar World Cup campaign.

After Bayern’s German Cup exit at the hands of Freiburg earlier this month, Mane told reporters that he would return to his spectacular form soon. He was given his first start under Thomas Tuchel in Saturday’s 1-0 league win at Freiburg, but missed several chances to score.

Before the altercation, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn acknowledged Mane’s struggles, saying that he was “still looking for himself” and that he was not used to having a lot of competition for starting spots. Bayern declined media requests to comment on the altercation.

Despite Mane being available for the return leg, Bayern has little hope of turning over the deficit in next Wednesday’s match, which was their biggest Champions League defeat since 2017 and one of their most devastating defeats in the competition’s history.