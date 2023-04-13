Peru authorities detain 19-Year-Old for burning ex-girlfriend alive

A man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire in Peru has been arrested in Colombia and will be extradited to Peru for trial, according to the country’s government.

The suspect, 19-year-old Venezuelan Sergio Tarache Parra, allegedly poured gasoline on 18-year-old Katherine Gomez before setting her alight on a central square in Lima on March 18. Gomez, who had broken up with Tarache just days earlier, was admitted to the hospital with burns to 60% of her body and died after six days.

The crime shocked Peruvians, and security cameras captured the attacker fleeing the scene. The Peruvian police offered a reward of $12,500 for information leading to his capture, and an Interpol red notice was issued for Tarache’s arrest.

The interior ministry of Peru reported that Tarache will be transferred from Colombia to Peru to be tried for the crime.

The case highlights the ongoing issue of femicide in the country. Peru, which has a population of 33 million, registered 136 femicides in 2022 and similar numbers in previous years. According to official data, the country has one of the region’s highest femicide tallies in absolute numbers, as reported by the UN’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. However, Peru does not have one of the highest rates of femicide per 100,000 people.

In another crime that took place on the same day, officials reported that a 32-year-old nurse who was raped and tortured by her work colleagues died after spending two weeks in the hospital. Two men have been arrested in connection with the crime.

This case was similar to the one that claimed the life of Eva Agreda in 2018. Agreda was on a bus in Lima when her ex-boyfriend boarded and poured gasoline on her before setting her alight. She died a few days later.

The incidents have sparked outrage in the country, with many calling for greater protection for women and harsher penalties for those who commit these crimes.