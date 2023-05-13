Israel Adesanya’s Ex-Girlfriend Drags Him to Court, Demands Half of His Assets

In a surprising turn of events, Charlotte Powdrell, the former flame of renowned mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya, has reportedly taken legal action against him, demanding a substantial portion of his assets as a settlement. This revelation was brought to light by none other than UFC fighter Sean O’Malley during a captivating podcast streamed on the Suga YouTube channel.

While it is important to note that Powdrell and Adesanya were never married and did not have any children together, she seems to firmly believe that her lengthy companionship with the New Zealander-Nigerian fighter entitles her to a significant share of his wealth. According to O’Malley, Powdrell claims that her unwavering support throughout his illustrious career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) warrants this sizable settlement.

Expressing his bewilderment at the situation, O’Malley remarked, “Izzy’s [Israel Adesanya’s] ex-girlfriend…They are not married, right they were never married I didn’t believe it. She wants half of his assets.

“I don’t know how their relationship was because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous.”

The public first became aware of Adesanya’s involvement with Charlotte Powdrell back in 2019, shortly after she was spotted in the company of the illustrious ‘Last Stylebender’ following his remarkable victory over Robert Whittaker. Notably, Powdrell hails from New Zealand and works as a real estate agent in Auckland.

It is worth highlighting that Israel Adesanya currently holds the prestigious title of UFC Middleweight champion and is regarded as one of the highest-earning athletes in the realm of mixed martial arts. His incredible skill and undeniable success have propelled him to the top ranks of the sport, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with both inside and outside the octagon.