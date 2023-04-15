“Marry your mother, if you can’t trust your wife”- Peter Okoye reacts to controversial topic of a man’s wife is not his family

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, has weighed in on the recent divorce scandal involving Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

It was reported that the football star’s wife, Hiba Abouk, had demanded more than half of his assets during their divorce settlement. However, it was later discovered that the player had no legal assets as all his properties, including his house, cars, jewelry, and clothes, were in his mother’s name.

Reacting to this news, Peter Okoye took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter. He expressed his confusion about why most men were rejoicing over Hakimi’s story and advised that if a man cannot trust his wife, he should not marry her.

In a series of tweets, Peter Okoye reminded men that their mothers were once somebody’s wife before they became mothers. He questioned what would happen if their mothers were treated the same way that they are treating their wives. He also made a controversial statement, urging men to marry their mothers.

The singer said, “Remember!!! The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife.

“The mother you are clamoring about was/is also somebody’s wife at some point, before she became his mother. What if she was treated the same way? Pls Marry your mother! EOS.

“Make those supposed Hakim’s twitter warriors have that kind of man as in-law. You go see how dem go, humble dem sef! Ndi ala!

“Make all of una go marry una Mama! … no time! Since Hakimi sense wan ki una”