IPOB tells Buhari govt to release Nnamdi Kanu or prepare for doomsday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a renewed call for the immediate release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. In a statement on Saturday, IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to release Kanu to avoid a catastrophic outcome.

Powerful also expressed concern over Kanu’s health, which he said had deteriorated due to his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). He demanded that Kanu be granted unconditional release as ordered by the courts to receive proper medical attention.

Furthermore, Powerful stated that those responsible for Kanu’s alleged torture using unjust and coercive means would not succeed in breaking his resolve or that of IPOB to demand Biafra independence.

He emphasized that Kanu is a revered figure among Biafrans and that the Nigerian government should understand that they would not trade him for anything in the world.

IPOB has been calling for the secession of the Southeast region from Nigeria, citing marginalization and discrimination against the Igbo people. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by the Nigerian government, a classification that IPOB disputes. The continued detention of Kanu has further heightened tensions between IPOB and the Nigerian government.

IPOB has once again appealed for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and called on the Nigerian government to heed their demands to avoid any potential catastrophic outcome.