IPOB tells Buhari govt to release Nnamdi Kanu or prepare for doomsday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a renewed call for the immediate release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. In a statement on Saturday, IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to release Kanu to avoid a catastrophic outcome.

Powerful also expressed concern over Kanu’s health, which he said had deteriorated due to his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). He demanded that Kanu be granted unconditional release as ordered by the courts to receive proper medical attention.

Furthermore, Powerful stated that those responsible for Kanu’s alleged torture using unjust and coercive means would not succeed in breaking his resolve or that of IPOB to demand Biafra independence.

He emphasized that Kanu is a revered figure among Biafrans and that the Nigerian government should understand that they would not trade him for anything in the world.

IPOB has been calling for the secession of the Southeast region from Nigeria, citing marginalization and discrimination against the Igbo people. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by the Nigerian government, a classification that IPOB disputes. The continued detention of Kanu has further heightened tensions between IPOB and the Nigerian government.

IPOB has once again appealed for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and called on the Nigerian government to heed their demands to avoid any potential catastrophic outcome.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 14, 2023

Lagos Tribunal commences hearing of applications from election petitioners

The Lagos State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal commenced its hearing today, addressing eight applications brought ...

YNaija April 13, 2023

Ghana approves revolutionary Malaria Vaccine, becoming first country to do so

Ghana has approved a new malaria vaccine, R21, which has been hailed as a “world-changer” by the scientists who developed ...

YNaija April 13, 2023

Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State vows to renounce citizenship ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has announced that she is in the process of renouncing her ...

YNaija April 12, 2023

N6bn Approved by FG for Third Mainland Bridge Maintenance

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved N6.28 billion for surface maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State. ...

YNaija April 12, 2023

Peter Obi allegedly harassed and detained at Heathrow by UK Immigration Officers

The recent incident involving the harassment of former Anambra State governor and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr ...

YNaija April 11, 2023

APC alleges illegal sponsorship of Peter Obi as LP Candidate before Tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a notice of preliminary objection with the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail