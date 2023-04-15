The Media Blog: Teropi Secxxion | The Rise of Bimbo Ademoye’s YouTube Comedy Web Series

Over the years, YouTube has presented itself as a reliable platform to Nigerian filmmakers and creators who upload their series/content directly to YouTube for their respective audiences. The increasing engagement levels has successfully led to a steady rise of distribution of short films and series to YouTube in Nigeria.

One of such is Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye who launched the first episode of her A3 Studios produced ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion’ web series on YouTube on the 19th of August 2022 and since then it has gone on to be one of the frequently watched YouTube series in Nigeria averaging about 8.3k views and counting on streams per episodes.

The comedy series which stars Ademoye in the lead role as a therapist comically taking sessions with different characters will have you in stitches as she expertly takes fans on joy ride alongside comedy stars Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni, Kie Kie, Kemz Mama and Calabar Chic. The series also stars Uzor Arukwe, Ebenezer Eno, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lillian Afegbai, Bisola Aiyeola , Falz and Lateef Adedimeji and others.

On 24th December 2022, Bimbo launched another comedy web series on her YouTube page, Bimbo Ademoye TV titled, ‘ Sibe’ as a means to create something different from her normal Teropi Secxxion. The new web series also averaged a total of 811k views and counting proving that the ever dynamic actress has built a loyal fan base for her art.

