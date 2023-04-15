Police report arrest of individuals involved in attempted kidnapping of Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music sensation, Tiwa Savage, was reportedly targeted in an attempted kidnapping, which was foiled by her private security team and the Nigeria Police. The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, has confirmed that several individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The news of the attempted kidnapping broke on Friday through social media, revealing that the singer narrowly escaped the clutches of her would-be kidnappers. Sources say that the plot was allegedly planned by one of Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with crucial information about her. The domestic staff had reportedly been following the singer’s movements and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang.

According to CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, the suspects are currently in custody. “Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four,” Ogundeyi confirmed.

Tiwa Savage is a popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress who has achieved international recognition for her music. She has won several awards, including the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female, and has collaborated with a wide range of artists, both in Nigeria and internationally.

