Ladies and gentlemen, Beauty Tukura is back!

The former Miss Nigeria and ex-BBNaija housemate is returning to TV after her brief but unforgettable stint on Big Brother Naija. Her new reality TV show, ‘My Beautyful Life’ is set to debut on April 17th, 2023 across Africa Magic channels..

According to the producers, MultiChoice Nigeria, the show is a deep dive into the captivating and glamorous life of Beauty Tukura. Viewers will get to experience the 43rd Miss Nigeria like never before with intimate unfiltered glimpses into her life, relationships and empire.

Beauty had announced the premiere of the show with a special letter to her fans known as BeeNavy. Part of the letter read, “I am beyond thrilled to share with you that I am making a triumphant return to TV with my own show, “My Beautyful Life” This show is a culmination of my journey – the highs, the lows, the challenges, and the triumphs. It is a reflection of my unwavering determination, resilience, and passion.”

Since her exit from the Big Brother Naija show in 2022, Beauty has gone on to build a strong following on social media, with over 500 thousand followers on Instagram alone. Her fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of her own reality show, and My Beautyful Life promises to live up to their expectations.

My Beautyful Life premieres on Africa Magic Showcase at 9PM on Monday, April 17 and is expected to run for 13 weeks, with new episodes airing every Monday at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151) and reruns every Wednesday on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch.153 and GOtv ch.6) at 9:30 pm.