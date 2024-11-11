Article

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It |Grammys, Doris Simeon, Ayra Starr, Tyla, Peter Okoye

The Evolution of Ayra Starr As we know it
  • Doris Simeon reveals how her ex-husband forbade her from seeing her son
  • Ayra Starr under fire for not getting a Grammy nomination
  • Tyla wins Best Afrobeats at the MTV EMAs over Nigerian artists
  • Peter Okoye responds to Paul’s song theft claim

Doris Simeon reveals how her ex-husband forbade her from seeing her son

Nollywood actress Doris Simeon shared her experiences with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

Doris and Daniel married in 2008 and welcomed their son David before dissolving their marriage. She opened up about her relationship, admitting to faults from both ends.

However, she said the parting of her marriage hurt her more when her ex-husband took their son to the USA without her consent.

“I might have had my faults, but he also had his faults too. That is why I said I did not feel anything when he got married, but the only painful part is that he did not let me mother my child,” she said.

Ayra Starr under fire for not getting a Grammy nomination

Ayra Starr Delivers a Powerful Performance at the Afro Nation Detroit 2024

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr had no Grammy nominations in the recently announced 2025 67th Grammys nomination. Nigerians took to social media to ridicule her, claiming she did not carry Afrobeats on her back like she proclaimed earlier this year.

The drama became heated when Jaywon posted a picture of himself and his two Grammy wins, captioning it, “No be meme ooo, God no be man”.

However, some people have stated that the drag was against Odumodublvck rather than Ayra.

Tyla wins Best Afrobeats at the MTV EMAs over Nigerian artists

South African singer and performer Tyla took home three awards last night at the MTV Europe Music Awards, beating other Nigerian artists nominated along with her.

The South African pop star won “Best R&B” and “Best Afrobeats” above Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems. She also won the “Best African Act” when nominated with Ayra Starr, Asake, DBN Gogo, TitoM & Yuppe, and Diamond Platnumz.

The award was held in Manchester, England, hosted by Rita Ora, and Taylor Swift was one of the night’s biggest winners.

Peter Okoye responds to Paul’s song theft claim

Peter Okoye (Mr P) debunked the rumours spread by his twin brother, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), who claimed he stole a song that was his.

Peter Okoye released a song titled “Winning” months after he and his brother announced that their duo band “Psquare” would no longer exist. Mr P took to social media to rant about the ordeal and dismiss the lies spread about him by his brother.

“Maybe because I was not posting anything music related on my social media page for over 4 months. He believes I have lost interest in music. I took a breather to get my mind and head in the right space and when that was done, my epiphany was WINNING!”

“My prayer is that we all win, I want it for us all, I am in a good place mentally and creatively now, allow me enjoy and celebrate my wins big and small. I celebrate you and yours too!”

“Enough of the negativity! All want to do is release my music, conduct my business and live my life in peace…not every time drama.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija November 16, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

YNaija November 9, 2024

Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) is back with its 18th edition, welcoming and recognising incredible young talent across the African ...

YNaija November 4, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case Your Missed It | Netflix, Dimeji Ajibola, Bobrisky, Solomon Buchi

Nigerian filmmakers shine at the Netflix “Lights, Camera, Naija” event Nigerian actors, actresses, and filmmakers were all present at the ...

YNaija November 2, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

YNaija October 28, 2024

Mr Macaroni Opens Up to Chude about His Participation in the 2020 #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian media personality and political activist Debo Adebowale (Mr Macaroni) has opened up to Chude Jideonwo, sharing insights into how ...

YNaija October 28, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Ckay, Olamide, Maria, Korty EO, Phyno

Korty EO opens up about being forced not to publish an interview video with Davido Nigerian media personality Korty EO ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail