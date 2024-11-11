Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It |Grammys, Doris Simeon, Ayra Starr, Tyla, Peter Okoye

Doris Simeon reveals how her ex-husband forbade her from seeing her son

Doris Simeon reveals how her ex-husband forbade her from seeing her son

Nollywood actress Doris Simeon shared her experiences with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

Doris and Daniel married in 2008 and welcomed their son David before dissolving their marriage. She opened up about her relationship, admitting to faults from both ends.

However, she said the parting of her marriage hurt her more when her ex-husband took their son to the USA without her consent.

“I might have had my faults, but he also had his faults too. That is why I said I did not feel anything when he got married, but the only painful part is that he did not let me mother my child,” she said.

Ayra Starr under fire for not getting a Grammy nomination

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr had no Grammy nominations in the recently announced 2025 67th Grammys nomination. Nigerians took to social media to ridicule her, claiming she did not carry Afrobeats on her back like she proclaimed earlier this year.

The drama became heated when Jaywon posted a picture of himself and his two Grammy wins, captioning it, “No be meme ooo, God no be man”.

However, some people have stated that the drag was against Odumodublvck rather than Ayra.

Tyla wins Best Afrobeats at the MTV EMAs over Nigerian artists

South African singer and performer Tyla took home three awards last night at the MTV Europe Music Awards, beating other Nigerian artists nominated along with her.

The South African pop star won “Best R&B” and “Best Afrobeats” above Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems. She also won the “Best African Act” when nominated with Ayra Starr, Asake, DBN Gogo, TitoM & Yuppe, and Diamond Platnumz.

The award was held in Manchester, England, hosted by Rita Ora, and Taylor Swift was one of the night’s biggest winners.

Peter Okoye responds to Paul’s song theft claim

Peter Okoye (Mr P) debunked the rumours spread by his twin brother, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), who claimed he stole a song that was his.

Peter Okoye released a song titled “Winning” months after he and his brother announced that their duo band “Psquare” would no longer exist. Mr P took to social media to rant about the ordeal and dismiss the lies spread about him by his brother.

“Maybe because I was not posting anything music related on my social media page for over 4 months. He believes I have lost interest in music. I took a breather to get my mind and head in the right space and when that was done, my epiphany was WINNING!”

“My prayer is that we all win, I want it for us all, I am in a good place mentally and creatively now, allow me enjoy and celebrate my wins big and small. I celebrate you and yours too!”

“Enough of the negativity! All want to do is release my music, conduct my business and live my life in peace…not every time drama.”