18-year-old Italian-Nigerian volleyball player dies in Turkey after jumping from 6th-floor hotel window

Italian volleyball player of Nigerian descent, Julia Ituma, has passed away at the age of 18, after a suspected fall from the 6th-floor window of her hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ituma was a star athlete and played for the Igor Gorgonzola Novara Club. The tragedy occurred shortly after Novara lost a Champions League semi-final match against the Turkish side, Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul.

In a statement, the Istanbul police reported that Ituma’s body was found on Thursday morning in front of the hotel. Security footage revealed that Ituma was seen walking down the hallway and entering her hotel room “for the last time.” The player was reportedly talking on the phone while she took the stroll. She also sat down by her hotel room door for an hour, appearing “pensive and thoughtful” before the incident.

The Italian Volleyball Federation expressed deep sadness at the passing of Julia Ituma, stating that it was a tragedy that affected not only the volleyball world but all of Italian sports. The Federation offered its condolences and promised to provide maximum support to Ituma’s family.

The Igor Gorgonzola Novara club also expressed its grief, describing the player’s death as a “deep pain.”

In a statement, the club said, “Igor Volley wishes to express their condolences and partaking in the pain of Julia’s family and loved ones. The club and all its members, heartbroken by the loss, will keep a respectful silence on the matter.”

Eczacıbaşı Dynavit, Ituma’s Champions League opponent, also extended its condolences.

The club wrote on Twitter, “Our club and players are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Igor Gorgonzola player Julia Ituma’s sudden passing. We send our condolences to our beloved Julia’s family, Novara family, and the volleyball community. Rest in peace, Julia.”

