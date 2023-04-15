Media Blog: Accelerate TV is Back With New Season of Hit Show, “The Olive”

Directed by Tolu Ajayi and Edith Nwekenta and produced by Esse Akwawa, “The Olive” has quickly become one of the most popular shows on the network, thanks to its gripping storyline and talented cast.

Episode 1 of “The Olive” season 2 was recently released on Accelerate Plus and the Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel. The synoptic briefing of the series reads, “The Olive is a gripping thriller about conspiracy, murder, and vengeance that follows the story of Anayo after he uncovers evidence of his wife’s affair with Ibrahim, a rich and powerful Kingpin. He finds himself in a dangerous and deadly situation.”

Comprising of a stellar cast featuring Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Joke Silva, Michael Ejoor, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, and a host of other talents, the new season is sure to bring you deeper into the suspense, intrigue and drama that will leave you reeling just as the first season did.

Watch episode 1 here:

The Olive S2 – Episode 1

