The Media Blog: Bimbo Ademoye says investing in Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos’ was the best financial decision of her life!

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of the movie industry. However, despite her success on screen, Ademoye has long harbored a desire to invest in the film industry, and she recently made a bold move by investing in filmmaker Jade Osiberu’s latest movie, ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

In a recent interview, Ademoye spoke about her decision to invest in the project, highlighting her admiration for Osiberu’s creative vision and her confidence in the movie’s potential to be a box-office success.

Ademoye went on to reveal that she had been inspired to invest after witnessing other investors pouring money into movie projects with no clear return on investment. However, she was confident that Osiberu’s previous success with Sugar Rush meant that Gangs of Lagos had the potential to be a box-office hit.

“I always wanted to invest in something you know something in the film industry. I’ve been on set where you see people talking about like the amount of money they drop and you’re looking at the film like they’re not gonna make this money back because of the way they’re shooting or style or whatnot. However Jade Osiberu, that lady is an enigma, like that’s one word to describe her,” the actress said.

“So when Sugar Rush came out I wish I had invested because I mean seeing the numbers it did I’m like oh my God why didn’t I invest?! So when I got the script I read it I was going to procrastinate and you know not read that day but I couldn’t wait to see Jade’s script. I opened it and I didn’t close it till I finished. I just called and I’m like ‘Is there space?’ because it’s a Jade film. I was like ‘Oh is the queue long?’ And she said ‘Even if there’s no space you know I got you!’, ” Bimbo added.

Ademoye noted that the investment was the best financial decision she had ever made and said that she would happily do it again. “That cheque be chequing!” she joked, referencing the financial success of the movie.

For Ademoye, the decision to invest in Gangs of Lagos was about more than just financial gain. She saw it as an opportunity to support talented filmmakers who are pushing the boundaries of the industry and creating groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences.

With Gangs of Lagos already receiving critical acclaim and already smashing records, Ademoye’s investment seems to have paid off in more ways than one.

On April 7th, 2023, Amazon Prime Video premiered Gangs of Lagos – a groundbreaking achievement as the platform’s first original African film.

Directed by the accomplished Jade Osiberu, the movie portrays the lives of Obalola (Tobi Bakre) and his companions, Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) and Ify (Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka), as they navigate the vibrant yet gritty streets of Isale Eko, Lagos.

However, beneath the surface themes of loyalty, family ties, and treachery, Gangs of Lagos delves into the culture of thuggery and politically-driven gang subculture in Nigeria, drawing from real-life experiences in Isale Eko to explore previously unexamined histories.