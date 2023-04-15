The Media Blog: Bimbo Ademoye says investing in Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos’ was the best financial decision of her life!

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of the movie industry. However, despite her success on screen, Ademoye has long harbored a desire to invest in the film industry, and she recently made a bold move by investing in filmmaker Jade Osiberu’s latest movie, ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

In a recent interview, Ademoye spoke about her decision to invest in the project, highlighting her admiration for Osiberu’s creative vision and her confidence in the movie’s potential to be a box-office success.

Ademoye went on to reveal that she had been inspired to invest after witnessing other investors pouring money into movie projects with no clear return on investment. However, she was confident that Osiberu’s previous success with Sugar Rush meant that Gangs of Lagos had the potential to be a box-office hit.

“I always wanted to invest in something you know something in the film industry. I’ve been on set where you see people talking about like the amount of money they drop and you’re looking at the film like they’re not gonna make this money back because of the way they’re shooting or style or whatnot. However Jade Osiberu, that lady is an enigma, like that’s one word to describe her,” the actress said.

“So when Sugar Rush came out I wish I had invested because I mean seeing the numbers it did I’m like oh my God why didn’t I invest?! So when I got the script I read it I was going to procrastinate and you know not read that day but I couldn’t wait to see Jade’s script. I opened it and I didn’t close it till I finished. I just called and I’m like ‘Is there space?’ because it’s a Jade film. I was like ‘Oh is the queue long?’ And she said ‘Even if there’s no space you know I got you!’, ” Bimbo added.

Ademoye noted that the investment was the best financial decision she had ever made and said that she would happily do it again. “That cheque be chequing!” she joked, referencing the financial success of the movie.

For Ademoye, the decision to invest in Gangs of Lagos was about more than just financial gain. She saw it as an opportunity to support talented filmmakers who are pushing the boundaries of the industry and creating groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences.

With Gangs of Lagos already receiving critical acclaim and already smashing records, Ademoye’s investment seems to have paid off in more ways than one.

On April 7th, 2023, Amazon Prime Video premiered Gangs of Lagos – a groundbreaking achievement as the platform’s first original African film.

Directed by the accomplished Jade Osiberu, the movie portrays the lives of Obalola (Tobi Bakre) and his companions, Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) and Ify (Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka), as they navigate the vibrant yet gritty streets of Isale Eko, Lagos.

However, beneath the surface themes of loyalty, family ties, and treachery, Gangs of Lagos delves into the culture of thuggery and politically-driven gang subculture in Nigeria, drawing from real-life experiences in Isale Eko to explore previously unexamined histories.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 15, 2023

“Marry your mother, if you can’t trust your wife”- Peter Okoye reacts to controversial topic of a man’s wife is not his family

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, has weighed in on the recent divorce scandal involving Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi. It was reported ...

YNaija April 15, 2023

18-year-old Italian-Nigerian volleyball player dies in Turkey after jumping from 6th-floor hotel window

Italian volleyball player of Nigerian descent, Julia Ituma, has passed away at the age of 18, after a suspected fall ...

YNaija April 15, 2023

Media Blog: Accelerate TV is Back With New Season of Hit Show, “The Olive”

Directed by Tolu Ajayi and Edith Nwekenta and produced by Esse Akwawa, “The Olive” has quickly become one of the ...

Joshua Ononose April 14, 2023

The Media Blog: What it means that ‘I Said What I Said’ sold out a live show in 3 hours

As a self-proclaimed podcast aficionado, I’ve had the pleasure of listening to countless audio experiences, but nothing quite compares to ...

YNaija April 14, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija April 14, 2023

I was deported from Dubai over my dressing – Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian cross-dresser, has opened up about his experience of being deported from the United Arab Emirates due ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail