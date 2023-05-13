Yul Edochie Faces Criticism for Joyful Video Featuring Second Wife Judy Austin

Yul Edochie, the renowned Nollywood actor and film producer, has stirred up considerable controversy with a recent exuberant video featuring himself and his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor, who is still grappling with the profound loss of his first child, left many bewildered when he decided to share a video of himself and Judy gleefully swaying to a captivating tune.

On his Facebook page, Yul Edochie described the moment as a delightful musical interlude with the remarkable Judy Austin, affectionately referring to her as Ijele Odogwu.

The video has provoked disappointment and condemnation from numerous individuals, as they express their dismay at the perceived insensitivity of the actor, who appears to be callously disregarding his grieving process for his deceased son.

What makes this situation even more disheartening is the fact that Yul Edochie had only recently posted a video showcasing his youngest son, Star Dike, whom he shares with his second wife, Judy Austin.

In the footage, the actor enthusiastically marvels at the rapid growth and development of his beloved youngest child.

Taking to his Facebook page, Yul Edochie captions the post with heartfelt words: “STAR DIKE YUL-EDOCHIE GROWING UP SO SO FAST.”