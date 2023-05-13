Renowned Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Passes Away at 57

In a saddening turn of events, the Nigerian film industry mourns the loss of renowned actor Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi.

The 57-year-old thespian bid farewell to the world on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State, where he took his last breath at the residence of one of his siblings.

Sources reveal that discord among his siblings caused the delay in disclosing the actor’s demise, which remained a well-kept secret for nearly a week.

The exact cause of his untimely passing remains undisclosed as this report is being filed, leaving fans and the industry in a state of profound grief and speculation.

As a final resting place, Saint Obi’s mortal remains were entrusted to the morgue of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where they were tenderly placed.

It is worth noting that the accomplished actor had recently relocated to his sister’s abode in Jos, marking a significant transition in his life.