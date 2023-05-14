GLITZ, GLAMOR, FASHION AND STARS: INSIDE THE TECNO CAMON 20 SERIES LAUNCH

Step right up, folks! The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The TECNO CAMON 20 series launch event, took place on May 9, 2023, and it was an absolute showstopper! The Balmoral Convention Centre was transformed into a fashion-forward hub, with a grand blue carpet leading the way for the biggest stars to grace the event with their presence.

As the stars arrived, they lit up the atmosphere with their enthralling outfits and matching personalities. From actor Lateef Adedimeji to social media royalty Jenni Frank, to reality stars Prince and Yemi Cregx, and other superstars, it felt truly like the convergence of stalwarts to establish stardom in an arena.

But wait, there’s more! The evening’s host was the delectable Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who entertained the audience throughout the event with his classic looks and charming personality.

Thompson Ani, the marketing manager of TECNO, gave an insightful expose of the brand, and Valor Reviews presented a review of the new CAMON 20 series capabilities. Ace photographer Amazing Klef then took the audience on a journey to showcase his exploits and the possibilities of the camera of the new CAMON 20 series.

The audience was then treated to a runway show featuring the stylish DZYN, classic DRIK, and eclectic FIA designs, followed by a celebrity walk featuring reality stars Yemi Cregx fresh off the Big Brother Titan show, Prince, Star TikToker Jenni Frank, and fashion icon Chioma Goodhair.

To close out the fantastic night was an electric performance from rising star Boyspyce.



But let’s remember the star of the show – the new CAMON 20 series! With its 108MP wide portrait camera and massive 512GB storage with extended 16GB ROM, this device puts fashion in motion!

