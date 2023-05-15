Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual; PSC Urges Prompt Prosecution of Seun Kuti for Assaulting Police Officer | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual

In an extraordinary display of culinary prowess and unyielding determination, Nigerian culinary expert Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, has shattered the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

With ton of support pouring in both online and at the venue, Baci’s marathon has captivated the hearts of people worldwide as she inches closer to her goal of 96 hours.

Having already surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019, Baci’s historic feat is nothing short of awe-inspiring. The highly accomplished restaurateur commenced her marathon at 4 pm on Thursday, igniting her cooker and embarking on this extraordinary culinary journey.

Amidst adverse weather conditions, dedicated Nigerians have flocked to the bustling city of Lekki, Lagos, to witness this monumental achievement firsthand and show their unwavering support for Baci. The event, streamed live on YouTube, has garnered immense attention and engagement from enthusiastic viewers worldwide.

Baci’s determination and resilience have not gone unnoticed by the public and numerous celebrities who have joined the venue to lend their support. From renowned actors and singers to influential personalities, the outpouring of encouragement has been overwhelming.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who visited the venue on Sunday, delivered inspiring words to bolster Baci’s spirits and commend her unwavering commitment. The presence of notable figures such as Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, actress Kate Henshaw, and singer Tiwa Savage has added an extra layer of excitement to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Baci’s previous triumph in the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021 already showcased her exceptional talent, but this latest feat cements her status as a culinary icon. Her perseverance and dedication serve as an inspiration to countless Nigerian youths, reminding them of the power of unwavering commitment and hard work.

As Hilda Baci continues to push the boundaries and surpass the 96-hour mark, the world eagerly awaits the moment when she officially etches her name into the annals of history. Congratulations to Hilda Baci on this extraordinary achievement—an amazing feat that will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.

PSC Urges Prompt Prosecution of Seun Kuti for Assaulting Police Officer

Seun Kuti, the renowned Afrobeat singer, may face prosecution for assaulting a police officer in Lagos state, according to Solomon Arase, Chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The incident gained widespread attention after a video went viral on social media, depicting Kuti slapping a uniformed policeman. The footage captured Kuti charging at the officer on the roadside before delivering a forceful blow to his face.

In response to the incident, Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, swiftly ordered the musician’s arrest. Furthermore, he instructed a thorough investigation to ascertain the full details surrounding the case.

Attempting to justify his actions, Kuti alleged that the officer posed a threat to his life and the well-being of his family. However, such claims did not mitigate the seriousness of the incident.

Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesperson of the PSC, released a statement on Sunday, in which he expressed the commission’s condemnation of Kuti’s actions and commended the IGP for his swift directive.

Arase, in particular, commended the restrained response of the police officer involved, acknowledging the provocation he endured. Arase emphasized the need for law enforcement agencies to use this incident as an opportunity to establish a precedent that assaults on police officers will not be tolerated.

“As a society that upholds civility, we must resort to established channels for lodging complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement officials rather than resorting to the uncouth behavior of assaulting symbols of authority in our country,” declared Arase, the Chairperson of the PSC.

He further added, “We anticipate the prompt prosecution of Seun, as it will serve as a deterrent to others of similar disposition.”

Two Businessmen Discharge 193 Cocaine Pellets After 3 Days in NDLEA Custody

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced the arrest of two businessmen involved in drug trafficking, as stated by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, in a press release on Sunday. The suspects, identified as 49-year-old Onoh Ebere and 47-year-old Christian Ogbuji, were detained by the agency and subsequently expelled a total of 193 pellets containing cocaine after being held in custody for three days.

According to Babafemi, the drug traffickers were apprehended at Abuja’s airport on Wednesday upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

“Though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria, their main source of income has been drug trafficking,” Babafemi stated, shedding light on the illicit activities of the arrested individuals. He further explained that the pair traveled to Uganda and then proceeded to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they collected the illegal drug consignments. They subsequently returned to Abuja, with Lagos marked as their final destination.

During their time in the custody of the NDLEA, Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kg, while Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach, with a gross weight of 1.986kg.

In addition to the arrests of the two businessmen, the NDLEA conducted raids on two “notorious” drug joints in Kano, resulting in the arrest of 160 suspects. Furthermore, two individuals were apprehended along the Kano-Maiduguri road on Saturday with 5,000 pills of Tramadol.

Within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 25 suspects were also apprehended in raids conducted across various areas, including Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari, and the New Kucigoro IDP camp.

The NDLEA’s statement further revealed that the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), attached to courier firms, intercepted 398 grams of cocaine concealed in native dresses destined for Saudi Arabia during the outward clearance of goods.

Nollywood Actor Murphy Afolabi Dies Days After Birthday

Nigeria’s vibrant film industry is once again engulfed in sorrow as news of the untimely passing of Murphy Afolabi, a renowned Yoruba actor, emerged.

At the age of 49, Afolabi tragically passed away in the early hours of today within the confines of his residence, leaving the entertainment community in a state of mourning.

Tunde Ola-Yusuf, a veteran film director and producer, confirmed the heartbreaking news through a poignant message on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon. Ola-Yusuf expressed his condolences, saying, “Rest in peace. May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Merely a little over a week ago, on Friday, May 5, the late actor had joyfully celebrated his birthday, unaware that his time would be cut short so soon.

Afolabi’s journey in the film industry began under the guidance of the esteemed Dagunro, as he debuted with a movie titled ‘Ifa Olokun.’ Throughout his career, he not only graced the screens with his remarkable performances but also ventured into producing numerous compelling productions.

The passing of Murphy Afolabi has left a profound void in the Nigerian film industry, as colleagues, friends, and fans collectively mourn the loss of a talented actor whose contributions will be deeply missed.

FG to Repatriate 160 Passportless Women Claiming Nigerian Nationality in Sudan

The Federal Government has revealed that 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in Sudan are unable to fly back to the country as they do not possess passports, according to the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed. Speaking in Abuja during a press briefing on Sunday, Ahmed emphasized the need for caution to avoid evacuating individuals who cannot verify their Nigerian citizenship.

Prior to the evacuation process, the Nigerian Diaspora Commission had reported that there were approximately three million Nigerians in Sudan, including 5,000 students. However, the NEMA boss stated that the citizenship of many of those claiming to be Nigerians could not be verified, with some individuals claiming Nigerian ancestry dating back several generations but lacking the necessary documentation to support their claims.

Ahmed also highlighted an incident where desperate Sudanese individuals attempted to board the vehicles meant for the transportation of Nigerians from Sudan to the Egypt border.

Regarding the cost of the evacuation, Ahmed did not provide an exact figure but disclosed that Nigeria paid a total of $22,662 as exit fees for the movement of the evacuees from Sudan and $62,950 for entry visas into Egypt.

NEMA emphasized that the opportunity to return to Nigeria is open to any Nigerian with verified documents who expresses an interest in coming back.

Among the 2,518 Nigerian returnees, there was a pregnant woman who gave birth while awaiting evacuation. The infant, who is eight days old, is currently receiving treatment for jaundice at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Fortunately, no Nigerian lives were lost as a result of the war in Sudan. However, a total of 23 sick evacuees were received, with 10 of them receiving treatment upon arrival and the remaining 13 referred to the 108 Nigerian Airforce Hospital in Abuja.