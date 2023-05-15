Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual

In an extraordinary display of culinary prowess and unyielding determination, Nigerian culinary expert Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, has shattered the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

With ton of support pouring in both online and at the venue, Baci’s marathon has captivated the hearts of people worldwide as she inches closer to her goal of 96 hours.

Having already surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019, Baci’s historic feat is nothing short of awe-inspiring. The highly accomplished restaurateur commenced her marathon at 4 pm on Thursday, igniting her cooker and embarking on this extraordinary culinary journey.

Amidst adverse weather conditions, dedicated Nigerians have flocked to the bustling city of Lekki, Lagos, to witness this monumental achievement firsthand and show their unwavering support for Baci. The event, streamed live on YouTube, has garnered immense attention and engagement from enthusiastic viewers worldwide.

Baci’s determination and resilience have not gone unnoticed by the public and numerous celebrities who have joined the venue to lend their support. From renowned actors and singers to influential personalities, the outpouring of encouragement has been overwhelming.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who visited the venue on Sunday, delivered inspiring words to bolster Baci’s spirits and commend her unwavering commitment. The presence of notable figures such as Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, actress Kate Henshaw, and singer Tiwa Savage has added an extra layer of excitement to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Baci’s previous triumph in the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021 already showcased her exceptional talent, but this latest feat cements her status as a culinary icon. Her perseverance and dedication serve as an inspiration to countless Nigerian youths, reminding them of the power of unwavering commitment and hard work.

As Hilda Baci continues to push the boundaries and surpass the 96-hour mark, the world eagerly awaits the moment when she officially etches her name into the annals of history. Congratulations to Hilda Baci on this extraordinary achievement—an amazing feat that will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.

