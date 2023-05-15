Everything You Should Know About the Latest Guinness World Record Holder Hilda Baci

In the world of culinary excellence, there are a few individuals who stand out for their exceptional talent and passion for food. One such extraordinary personality is Hilda Baci, a name that has recently made waves in the food industry. Hilda Baci, born Hilda Effiong Bassey, is a multi-talented foodpreneur renowned for her exceptional homemade tasty recipes, TV production skills, acting prowess, and presenting abilities.

Hilda’s journey into the world of food began long before she became a household name. As a student, she founded “My Food by Hilda” with her brother, drawing inspiration from her mother’s culinary techniques. It was during her time as a student that Hilda discovered her love for cooking and realized that she had a unique talent for creating delectable dishes.

After completing her degree in Sociology from Madonna University, Okija, Hilda expanded her culinary skills to television. She started with a cooking segment called “In My Kitchen” on Rave TV’s breakfast show, Morning Rave. Her expertise in the kitchen and engaging on-screen presence quickly gained attention, and she soon became the host of “Dine on A Budget” on Pop Central TV. In this show, she discussed topical issues with celebrities and treated them to a delightful dining experience.

Before her television career, Hilda honed her skills as the lunch division manager for a breakfast company called ‘Breaking King’. This experience provided her with valuable insights into the operational aspects of the culinary business and strengthened her determination to succeed in the industry.

In February 2020, during the global lockdown, Hilda’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish MyFoodbyHilda from a tiny apartment in Ikate. She started by preparing bowl recipes for clients both online and offline, steadily building her customer base. To reach a wider audience, Hilda began sharing her recipes online and eventually conducted her first online cooking class. Witnessing the positive impact on her students, she was inspired to continue on a bigger scale.

With a growing demand for her recipes and culinary expertise, Hilda took a significant step by opening her first premium fast-food restaurant in June 2022. This marked a turning point in her career as she served an incredible number of clients who appreciated her delicious and authentic African and continental dishes.

Hilda’s talents extend beyond the kitchen and television screen. She showcased her acting prowess as the supporting lead character in the movie “Dream Chaser,” directed by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory. The film received critical acclaim and even earned a nomination for Best Movie at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Hilda has also made notable appearances in other prominent movies and soap operas, including “Sideways,” “Flatmates,” “A Walk on the Water,” and “Mr & Mrs Robert.”

In 2020, Hilda co-hosted MTN Y’ello Star, a reality music project aimed at nurturing young Nigerian talents and providing them with international recognition. Her commitment to empowering others in their culinary journey is evident through her training of over 2,500 students, providing prizes and incentives to the most outstanding performers.

Beyond her professional achievements, Hilda is a compassionate humanitarian who believes in the importance of well-prepared meals for everyone. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, she demonstrated her philanthropic spirit by providing over 3,000 meals to underserved communities, making a significant social impact.

Recently, Hilda Baci has achieved something remarkable that has captivated people’s hearts worldwide. In an extraordinary display of culinary prowess and unwavering determination, she shattered the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

Hilda Baci’s historic feat involved an incredible culinary journey that is set to last an astounding 96 hours. She has now surpassed the previous record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes.

The support for Hilda Baci during her record-breaking endeavor was overwhelming. People from all corners of the globe rallied behind her, both online and at the venue, sending messages of encouragement and admiration.

From her humble beginnings as a student with a passion for cooking to her groundbreaking Guinness World Record, Hilda’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, talent, and a genuine love for what she does.

Her culinary journey serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that with determination and talent, dreams can be turned into reality.