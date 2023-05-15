Seun Kuti in Police Custody for Alleged Assault on Officer After Turning Himself In

Renowned Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti voluntarily presented himself to the Lagos State Police Command on Monday morning, in response to an ongoing investigation into allegations of assault against a police officer.

Accompanied by his legal representative and a family member, Seun Kuti cooperatively appeared before the authorities, as confirmed by Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the police command, during an interview with Channels Television.

Following his surrender, Seun Kuti has been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department located in the Panti area of Lagos State, where further inquiries will be conducted.

Benjamin Hundeyin also stated that if substantial evidence is found during the investigation, the police will proceed with legal proceedings against the musician.

The incident in question involved Seun Kuti physically attacking a police officer, which was captured on video and subsequently circulated online. As a result, Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, announced that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had instructed the Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command to apprehend the Afrobeat singer.

Adejobi further emphasized that a thorough investigation into the assault has been ordered, with the intention of determining both the immediate and underlying causes. Subsequently, the suspect will face prosecution in accordance with the law.

In a statement issued by the police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba assured the Nigerian public that acts of disrespect or disregard towards symbols of authority will not be tolerated. The statement stressed that those who commit such heinous crimes will be duly held accountable for their actions.