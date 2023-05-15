Guinness World Records Says It Will Review All Evidence Before Confirming Hilda Baci’s Cooking Feat

The culinary world is abuzz with anticipation as the Guinness World Records carefully examines the evidence surrounding Hilda Baci’s remarkable achievement. The talented Nigerian chef recently declared her ambitious mission to establish a new world record for the longest cooking marathon, and it seems she may have accomplished the extraordinary feat.

In the early hours of Monday, amidst the vibrant ambiance of Amore Gardens in Lagos’ Lekki district, Baci etched her name into the annals of history. Cooking non-stop for a staggering 87 hours and 45 minutes, she shattered the previous record set by India’s esteemed Lata Tondon back in 2019. The triumph was met with resounding acclaim from Nigerians across social media platforms, who eagerly awaited recognition from the Guinness World Records.

However, some netizens couldn’t help but wonder why the global authority on extraordinary achievements had not yet acknowledged Hilda’s awe-inspiring cook-a-thon.

Expressing their confusion, one user took to Twitter to inquire about the silence surrounding the event. Promptly responding to the query, the Guinness World Records revealed their meticulous approach, assuring fans that they were diligently reviewing all the evidence before officially confirming this groundbreaking record.

we're aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record 💫 https://t.co/loGnAY8yKE — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 15, 2023

Sources close to the culinary virtuoso indicate that Baci will gracefully conclude her cook-a-thon when she reaches the remarkable 96-hour mark.

Throughout her culinary marathon, she has enjoyed unwavering support from an enthusiastic crowd, with thousands of Nigerians flocking to Lekki to rally behind the Akwa-Ibom chef. Notably, even prominent figures such as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio have paid visits to the Lekki venue, applauding Hilda for her resolute stance at the crossroads of history.

The electric atmosphere has been further heightened by the presence of various celebrities who graced the competition with their star power. Dremo, IK Osakioduwa, Eni Adeoluwa, Timini Egbuson, Liquorose, Tiwa Savage, Spyro, Charles Okocha, and Skiibii were among the luminaries who flocked to the venue, spreading joy and lending their voices of encouragement to Baci.

As the Guinness World Records meticulously analyzes the evidence surrounding Hilda Baci’s remarkable accomplishment, fans and enthusiasts alike are holding their breath in anticipation. Will this gifted Nigerian chef claim her rightful place in the coveted pages of culinary history? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—Hilda Baci has already earned an indelible mark in the hearts of her fellow compatriots and the global food-loving community.