Israel Adesanya, a New Zealander-Nigerian mixed martial artist, has made a statement about Nigeria, calling it “a very corrupt place”. In a recent episode of the Hut Boxin’ audiovisual podcast, Adesanya expressed his love for the Nigerian people but also highlighted some concerning issues with the country.

According to Adesanya, Nigeria is plagued by corrupt leadership, with government officials constantly seeking ways to embezzle public funds. He stated, “Nigeria is a very corrupt place. I love my people, but it is just that the government; everyone trying to find a way to siphon money.”

Despite his criticisms of Nigeria’s leadership, Adesanya proudly donned the Nigerian flag as he defeated his long-time foe Alex Pereira via knockout at UFC 287 on April 9, 2023, to reclaim his Middleweight title. His victory was a significant one, and it came with a substantial financial reward.

Adesanya was paid $3.18 million for his fight against Pereira, making him the third-highest-paid UFC fighter currently, trailing only Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. This payment is Adesanya’s highest-ever payout and serves as a testament to his talent and skill as a fighter.

Adesanya’s comments about Nigeria may be concerning to some, but they reflect a growing awareness of the need for transparency and accountability in government. As Adesanya noted, corruption is a widespread issue in many parts of the world, and it is essential to address it if we hope to build more equitable societies.