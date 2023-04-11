Osimhen ruled out of the first leg of Champions League Quarter-Finals

In a disappointing setback for Napoli, their star player and leading Serie A scorer, Victor Osimhen, has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final first leg against AC Milan. This news comes as a result of Osimhen’s failure to recover in time from a thigh injury he sustained while on international duty.

According to reports, Osimhen had been in a “race against time” to regain his fitness before Wednesday’s match at the San Siro. However, the Nigeria striker did not participate in team training on Tuesday and was ultimately left out of the squad announced before the team’s departure to Milan.

Napoli’s coach, Luciano Spalletti, will now have to make some critical decisions regarding his starting lineup. Taking Osimhen’s place could be Giacomo Raspadori, an Italy international who participated in training on Tuesday. However, with only Raspadori fit to play as a striker, Spalletti’s options will be limited.

In addition to Osimhen’s absence, Napoli has been dealt another blow with the news that Giovanni Simeone has suffered a hamstring injury. Simeone, who came on as a second-half substitute in Napoli’s 2-1 win at Lecce on Friday, had to leave the field injured in the final 10 minutes. As a result, Raspadori may now be Napoli’s only hope of securing a win against AC Milan.

This latest injury news will undoubtedly be a significant concern for Napoli, who will be hoping to make it to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history. However, with Giacomo Raspadori stepping up to fill the void, Napoli’s chances of a win are still very much alive. As the team’s coach, Luciano Spalletti, said recently, “We have a squad full of quality players, and we will do everything we can to win the game.”