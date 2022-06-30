Fireboy DML can’t hold back tears after performance at Wembley Stadium

YBNL Artiste Fireboy DML has made history by becoming the youngest Nigerian artiste to perform at the Wembley Stadium in London.

After his amazing performance at the BET Awards, the young artiste flew down to London to perform his hit song “Peru” with Grammy Award winner, Ed Sheeran. Fireboy graced the 90,000 capacity stadium on Wednesday, June 29, where he broke down in tears over his latest global achievement.

A visibly awestruck Fireboy was caught on camera with his head in his hands as he took in the surreal moment of performing before tens of thousands of people and listening to them sing along. It must have been a very emotional and overwhelming moment for the singer as he could not hold back his tears.

Fireboy got emotional after becoming the first Afrobeats Artiste to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/qJyadjOzs0 — Cazorla Harbey #Citizen (@CazorlaHarbey) June 29, 2022

In December 2021, Ed Sheeran, in an interview with Elton John, confirmed that he had recorded the remix for Fireboy’s hit song, “Peru”. This was one of many collaborations that have occurred recently between afrobeat and foreign artists.

It is safe to say that afrobeats is finally getting the global recognition that it deserves.

In 2022 alone, Nigerian musicians such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy, Ckay and Tems have all collaborated with global stars and performed to a massive crowd in other countries.

Fireboy DML in his performance with Ed Sheeran took the opportunity to announce that his next album ‘Playboy’ will be released in August 2022.