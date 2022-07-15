Davido and Portable clash over Governorship election in Osun

Award-winning Nigerian musician David Adeleke also known as Davido and controversial hip-hop artist, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable are at loggerheads over the 2023 Osun state Gubernatorial elections.

Davido is well-known as a supporter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) mostly because of family ties. His uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke is the Osun governorship candidate of the party.

Portable on the other hand has been rooting for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The “Zazu” crooner, in several videos, was seen rooting for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There was speculation that Davido had unfollowed Portable because of his decision to support APC in Osun.

Confirming the speculation, Portable took to his Instagram page to spite Davido for unfollowing him because he was trying to secure his future.

He stated that, unlike Davido who is from a wealthy home, he wasn’t fortunate to come from one which is why he’s motivated to hustle really hard to make money and not go back to the trenches.

He said: “Open your ears and listen. My father isn’t a rich man. I am not the son of a rich man, I’m from the trenches.

“I am the one that brought riches to my family. Open your ears so my words can enter.

“I am running and hustling in this manner and it’s simply because of money. And also to avert suffering. So that that that which my family had to endure doesn’t also become my portion.

“Once again, my father wasn’t a rich man. I come from the trenches but managed to bring my family into wealth. So support who support you. They wasted no time in unfollowing us.”

While endorsing Oyetola’s reelection bid, the singer also asked Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during next year’s presidential election.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Today July 13, 2022

Bovi’s ‘Naughty By Nature’ set to hold at Eko Hotel on July 17

Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma says comedy has evolved from cracking jokes to helping you stay sane. He announced ...

YNaija Today July 1, 2022

Twitter Influencer Pamilerin reportedly spends a whooping N3.5 million on proposal Helicopter

Popular social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke is off the market. Pamilerin took to social media to announce his engagement to ...

YNaija Today June 29, 2022

Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke announces split from Filmmaker Husband

Popular Nigerian Actress Chacha Eke has come out again to announce that her marriage to filmmaker Austin Faani is over. ...

YNaija Today June 28, 2022

Why Tems’ win at the BET Awards 2022 is historic

Famous Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has made a historic win at the 2022 BET awards, held ...

Wilfred Okiche July 13, 2021

Obituary: Sound Sultan defined the sound for a new generation, here’s why he lives forever

Afrobeats to the world!It is easy to scream that now that Nigerian pop music is making inroads in even the ...

Wilfred Okiche July 1, 2021

Ailey, The Novice, The Legend of the Underground…The 20 Best Films at the 2021 Tribeca Festival

The just-concluded 20th Tribeca festival which ran from the 9th to 20th June offered signs of the industry, culture and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail