Davido and Portable clash over Governorship election in Osun

Award-winning Nigerian musician David Adeleke also known as Davido and controversial hip-hop artist, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable are at loggerheads over the 2023 Osun state Gubernatorial elections.

Davido is well-known as a supporter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) mostly because of family ties. His uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke is the Osun governorship candidate of the party.

Portable on the other hand has been rooting for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The “Zazu” crooner, in several videos, was seen rooting for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There was speculation that Davido had unfollowed Portable because of his decision to support APC in Osun.

Confirming the speculation, Portable took to his Instagram page to spite Davido for unfollowing him because he was trying to secure his future.

He stated that, unlike Davido who is from a wealthy home, he wasn’t fortunate to come from one which is why he’s motivated to hustle really hard to make money and not go back to the trenches.

He said: “Open your ears and listen. My father isn’t a rich man. I am not the son of a rich man, I’m from the trenches.

“I am the one that brought riches to my family. Open your ears so my words can enter.

“I am running and hustling in this manner and it’s simply because of money. And also to avert suffering. So that that that which my family had to endure doesn’t also become my portion.

“Once again, my father wasn’t a rich man. I come from the trenches but managed to bring my family into wealth. So support who support you. They wasted no time in unfollowing us.”

While endorsing Oyetola’s reelection bid, the singer also asked Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during next year’s presidential election.