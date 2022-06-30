Earn a VIP access pass and cash prize for the Infinix VIP concert 

It is said that the journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. The Infinix Note 12 VIP journey started with an iconic launch on a prestigious yacht and it’s been a series of wonderful events ever since. Fans have been given several opportunities to be a part of the VIP journey and the ‘INFINIX VIP CONCERT: TAKE THE LEAD WITH DAVIDO’ is more than the icing on the cake.

Asides from the VIP concert going down on Sunday, there’s a chance for fans to win a ₦100,000 cash prize and a VIP Access Pass. To win the ₦100,000 cash prize, upload a 1-minute video of you singing a cover to any Davido song infusing keywords “Infinix” and “Take the Lead” using the hashtag #InfinixVIPConcert and #InfinixNote12VIPConcert.

For a free VIP Access Pass, take a picture of yourself dressed like Davido and post using the hashtag #DressUpLikeDavidoChallenge. You can also drop a comment with the hashtag #InfinixVIPConcert explaining why you deserve to win a VIP ticket to win a VIP Access Pass. Be sure to follow Infinix on all social media platforms to qualify for winning.

The Infinix VIP concert is on Sunday the 3rd of July 2022 at the Eko Hotels and Suites by 4 pm and you are guaranteed a night of absolute fun with the hottest artiste performances. They’ll be bringing the vibes, fun, and all the energy to attendees of the VIP concert.

It promises to be a lituation night as brand ambassador Davido, Skiibii, DJ Kaywise, Ayra Starr and many more of your favourite performers will be bringing their A-game to ensure everyone has absolute fun. You can bank on it as a night you would not forget in a hurry, so come with your dancing shoes on and be ready to pull them off when the party is at its hottest as the music moves you.

If you missed out on the launch of the Note 12 on the luxury yacht, it would be unforgivable to miss out on the biggest summer party of the year. Infinix wants to ensure that you do not miss out on this amazing experience so follow @InfinixNigeria to get free regular tickets. Infinix Note12 series buyers will get a free VIP Access Pass with added benefits at the event. You can buy any Infinix Note 12 device here or at ng.xpark.com.

Follow @InfinixNigeria on all social media channels to keep up with all the juicy details and get more information on the amazing VIP experience. #InfinixNigeria #InfinixVIPConcert.