Fireboy DML Announces Release Date of Fourth Album “Adedamola”

Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML took to the social media platform Instagram to announce the release date of his upcoming album, “Adedamola,” which will be released on August 29th.

The album will mark the talented singer’s fourth album within five years since he released his debut album, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps,” in 2019. Following its wide acceptance by the general public in Nigeria, Fireboy proceeded to release his sophomore album, “APOLLO,” in 2020.

Fireboy’s constant releases in the music industry made him one of this generation’s most talented songwriters. Taking a two-year break after the release of his sophomore album, Fireboy DML returned to the spotlight with a new album titled “Playboy” in 2022, an album that featured Asake, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, and Shensea.

Although the tracklist for the new album is yet to be revealed, it can be promised that the Nigerian singer will deliver incredible sounds, exciting visuals, and sonorous vocals to match the loverboy aesthetic he has always proven himself to be.

