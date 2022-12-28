Budweiser Releases Music Video to FIFA World Cup Theme Song

King of Beers and Official Sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Budweiser, a product of International Breweries Plc has released the first-ever FIFA World Cup music video shot during the tournament for the theme song, “The World Is Yours To Take”.

The one-of-a-kind video features American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Lil Baby along with some of Budweiser’s brand ambassadors in Nigeria, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ozo, and Jimmie. The video also features some of newly-crowned world champions, Argentina’s most iconic moments through the thrilling tournament in Qatar, including the moment when Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

As celebrations continue to take place in various cities across Argentina throughout the holiday season, fans will be invited to enjoy limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, who expressed delight at the tournament’s success said, “We are glad we could put Nigeria on the global stage even though we did not qualify. Budweiser Nigeria sent some lucky winners to Doha, Qatar to experience the world cup. We also, got our influencers to experience Qatar and share the experiences with hundreds of thousands of consumers online. We had Nigeria featured in our global ‘Yours to take’ TVC that aired globally.”

“Lastly, we had some of our Nigerian influencers feature in the Budweiser Yours to take Celebration music video. This is the first World cup music video filmed in a world cup city during the games so we are elated that Nigeria had a place here. We are proud of our investment and commitment to global football for our consumers delight and look forward to Nigeria playing in the next world cup,” Adedeji added.

During the tourney, Budweiser kickstarted the conversation online on Nigeria’s absence at the biggest sporting event in the world and asked Nigerians what should be done to achieve a different outcome for the next world cup. There was a deluge of responses and comments from football-loving Nigerians who are eager to see the national team don the green and white colours at the 2026 edition using the hashtag #NaijaNextWorldCup.

Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu, explained that as a sponsor of the world cup and the English Premier League, Budweiser is committed to seeing Nigeria represented at the 2026 World Cup scheduled to hold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Nigeria is one of the great footballing nations of the world, our non-qualification for the 2022 Mundial notwithstanding. We know what we can do when we put our hearts into something, just like we did at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta where we won gold. This is why we asked Nigerians to share their thoughts on the matter with a view to taking the necessary steps to ensure our qualification for the next world cup.”

Budweiser Brand Ambassador, Lionel Messi proved that the world was his to take when he inspired his side to their third world cup win and first world cup victory in 36 years after coming close in 1990 and 2014.

For many football pundits and analysts, the diminutive Argentinian has now sealed his place in history as the greatest footballer of all time.

You can watch the music video for “The World Is Yours To Take” on

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNKS0h4i_VQ