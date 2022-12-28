Destiny Etiko adopts gateman’s daughter after severing connections with ‘former child’

Destiny Etiko, a well-known actress, has adopted the daughter of her gateman after severing relations with Chinenye Eucharia, her adoptive daughter from when she was a teenager.

The actress recently unfollowed Chinenye on Instagram, which sparked rumors that the two were no longer on good terms.

Etiko acknowledged the fallout with her former adopted daughter during an Instagram live session, but she did not elaborate on the reasons why “so she doesn’t give bloggers anything to talk about.”

Despite all the kindness she received, she stated the young child truly hurt her on different occasions.

In yet another twist, the 33-year-old actress has decided to lavish attention on her gateman’s kid.

She revealed her to the world some time ago, vowing to fund her education with the same devotion she had shown Chinenye.

She posted a video of herself driving up to her gateman’s residence to meet her adoptive daughter.

“I’m here to see my adopted daughter, my gateman’s daughter I once told you guys about that I now train.

“She’s so grown. And I know that she cannot wait to see me,” said Etiko.

She comes out of her car, the little girl runs to her, she hugs her, and then carries her.

Etiko engages her adopted Hausa princess in a conversation, asking about her well-being, and wishes her a Merry Christmas.

Afterward, she requests a kiss from the little shy girl who obliges her.

The actress held back from speaking about what transpired between her former adopted daughter and herself that led to her being dumped.

The video caption read: “My baby is growing so fast. My Hausa Princess.

“Won’t stop being nice. At least this one is still very small and I know she won’t be too wild, rude, disrespectful, ungrateful and a backbiter. It’s well sha.”

In June 2022, the curvy actress shared photos of her gateman’s daughter, announcing she had been offered a scholarship to the university level by her foundation.

She acknowledged her love for the little girl and coveted God’s help to fulfill the pledge.

