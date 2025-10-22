“Who’s Dat Girl?” Ayra Starr and Rema are Telling the World that Ayra is That Girl with their New Hit Single

The Nigerian media and social space are always buzzing with new trends and sounds, ranging from humorous clips to specific parts of songs that trend and eventually become viral sensations. To keep you up to date on what’s trending, we are taking a look at Ayra Starr and Rema’s trending song, “Who’s Dat Girl”

Grammy award-winning producer Ragee produced the song owned by Ayra Starr. Since its release last Friday, the song has garnered widespread praise and interest from Nigerians, prompting TikTok users to create dance challenges based on specific parts of the song, with some even mirroring the dance moves Ayra Starr showcased in the song’s teaser video.

Since its release, the song has garnered millions of streams and received critical acclaim from both Nigerian and international audiences. The music, featuring an Arabian-inspired beat at the beginning, has become a staple in Nigerian social media spaces, with creators and celebrities frequently using it in their content.

When the music video for the hit song was released on Tuesday, the 21st of October, after a little delay, the video quickly racked up 1 million views in under 7 hours on YouTube and has continued to rise since then. The video, filmed in Marrakech, features a desert viewpoint and was directed by Meji Alabi and Tatum Abbott.

The song is a certified hit, and barely a week into its release, it’s clear that there’s no telling how much more viral it could go.