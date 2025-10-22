Bvndle Loyalty Announces Africa’s First Rewards Festival — A Bold Movement to Celebrate Customer Loyalty Beyond Transaction

Bvndle Loyalty Limited, a pioneering investee company of VFD Group, has officially announced the inaugural Bvndle Rewards Festival, scheduled to hold from December 8–9, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos. The announcement was made during a media parley in Lagos, where the company unveiled its plans to redefine how African businesses perceive and reward loyalty in the modern economy.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director of Bvndle Loyalty Ltd, said the festival was conceived to tackle what experts describe as a looming global customer experience crisis. “This festival is a bold move to combat the $3.7 trillion in global sales businesses risk losing to poor customer appreciation,” he said. “We’re creating a platform where loyalty is no longer a marketing buzzword, it becomes the most valuable currency for growth, connection, and community.”

Designed as Africa’s premier stage for reimagining customer appreciation, the two-day festival will spotlight the growing link between emotional connection and business performance. Studies show that while poor customer experience could cost brands trillions globally, a 5% increase in retention can boost profits by at least 25%. The Bvndle Rewards Festival seeks to turn that insight into action by celebrating the customers, creators, and communities that give brands their meaning.

In her remarks, Ms. Michelle Nwoga, Group Head of Customer Experience at United Bank for Africa (UBA), commended the initiative, describing it as “a refreshing movement that puts people back at the center of business.” She added, “True loyalty is built when customers feel seen, valued, and heard. The Bvndle Rewards Festival reminds us that behind every transaction is a relationship worth nurturing.”

Also speaking at the event, Ms. Affiong Okpo, Head of Brand and Communications at Abbey Mortgage Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to celebrating and rewarding its customers. “Our customers are the reason we exist, and this festival gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate them in a truly meaningful way,” she said. “At Abbey, we don’t just value loyalty, we reward it. We want our customers to know that their trust, commitment, and belief in our brand will never go unnoticed. The Bvndle Rewards Festival allows us to express that appreciation in a memorable, heartfelt way.”

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of activities, including immersive brand activations, thought leadership sessions, customer appreciation awards, and a grand finale concert headlined by top afrobeat artists. With more than 10,000 guests and 70 speakers expected, the event promises a dynamic fusion of insight, entertainment, and innovation designed to showcase loyalty as both an emotional and economic powerhouse.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, the Bvndle Rewards Festival comes at a defining moment for businesses across Africa. As 2025 draws to a close, it offers leaders, innovators, and customers a powerful space to reflect, reconnect, and reimagine how genuine appreciation will shape the future of customer relationships and drive growth in 2026.