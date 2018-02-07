Entertainment Roundup: Kylie Jenner reveals her baby daughter’s name; Tosyn Bucknor and Stephanie Coker land new hosting gigs | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.
Media ladies, Stephanie Coker and Tosyn Bucknor land new hosting gigs
It looks like some of your favorite On-Air Personalities are making major moves in their careers.
Yesterday, Top Radio’s biggest OAP, Tosyn Bucknor who become famous for her early morning show where she chants “Area” while she engages her audience with traffic updates has now made the big move to Inspiration FM.
Bucknor shared news of the move in an Instagram post where she thanked the management at Top Radio 90.9 while she also announced her new afternoon show at Inspiration FM 92.3
Before the Transfer Window closes, there is one more transfer to announce 😘. . First, I would love to thank the management, my colleagues and fans of Top Radio 90.9 for the support and the opportunity to create, grow and be myself while hosting my morning radio show. . It was an amazing 7 years with beautiful moments and memories. . Today, I’m excited to be hosting my new afternoon show at Inspiration FM 92.3. . It’s a blessing to be joining a family of inspirational people with great opportunities to grow, learn, make people happy, and inspire others. . Trust me to bring energy and fun to your afternoon. . I'd love to hear from you⤵⤵⤵ Who would you like me to interview and what are you expecting from the show?
For former MTV Base host, Stephanie Coker, it’s The Morning Show on Arise TV.
She wrote on Instagram, “Join me every weekday at 9am on Ch 416 DSTV as we chat all things business, tech and entertainment with the most intriguing guests 🙅🏽♀️📺”.
Olamide is Play TV’s latest brand ambassador
Cable TV network, Play TV has signed rapper Olamide on as brand ambassador.
Play TV shared via Instagram, “Olamide is the New Face of PLAY TV !!!
Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Baddosneh has just signed an endorsement with PLAY TV with some of our brand ambassadors…We are happy to have you on Board @baddosneh 👏👏👏”
Kylie Jenner reveals daughter’s name
And the baby girl shall be called Stormi…
Reality TV star, Kylie Jenner who recently announced the birth of her first child with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott has gone on to reveal the baby’s name.
The 20-year-old who kept her pregnancy secret for the longest time took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of her daughter grabbing on to her finger and kept the caption simple: “stormi webster 👼🏽”
A source told E! News that the baby’s name had been decided on long before her arrival as Kylie “ordered several items, including a crib, customized with “Stormi” on it”.
