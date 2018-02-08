The Big 5: Obasanjo says he has no candidate for 2019, Trump’s aide resigns, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should monitor today.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, says he has no candidate for any political office in 2019.

He said this on Wednesday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library, Abeokuta, during a courtesy visit by a youth group from Delta State led a governorship aspirant, Frank Esanubi.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has said the All Progressives Congress is practising a “nuclear nepotism form of government.”

The PDP boss told the party’s caucus at the National Assembly on Tuesday night , that all hands must be on the deck to save this country from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Economic and Financial Crimes on Wednesday told the Senate that it had the powers to wade into the dispute between Innoson Group of Companies and the Guaranty Trust Bank.

The Director (Legal), EFCC, Mr. Chile Okoroma, while appearing on behalf of the commission before the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, dismissed the claims that the anti-graft agency was not expected to be involved in the loan crisis between the bank and the Chairman of Innoson, Innonent Chukwuma.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will transmit the results of the 2019 general elections electronically through the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

INEC has sought NIGCOMSAT’s help to use its Sat1-R satellite to electronically transmit the results immediately after counting at each polling unit across the country.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a working visit to NIGCOMSAT headquarters in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Home-based Super Eagles, placed second at the just-concluded African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco will earn the sum of $400,000 and not $750,000, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially released the cash entitlements of all teams that participated at the Championship.

Official figures have now shown that hosts and champions Morocco will pocket the sum of $750,000, with silver medalists Nigeria to earn $400,000 and semi finalists Sudan (eventual bronze medalists) and Libya to pocket the sum of $250,000 each.

And now, stories from around the world…

The US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria conducted strikes against pro-regime forces in Syria Wednesday, the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition said the strikes were carried out after forces allied to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “initiated an unprovoked attack” against a well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters where coalition advisers were working with US-backed Syrian fighters.

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong school children will be getting an early start to their Lunar New Year holiday as the city’s education authorities ordered the closure of all kindergartens and primary schools to fight an outbreak of flu.

The annual New Year holiday will start on February 8, rather than next week, “to minimize the spread of influenza,” the Hong Kong Education Bureau said in a statement.

Millions of German workers are winning the fight for a 28-hour work week. Labor union IG Metall secured an unprecedented deal this week to give a large portion of its 2.3 million members more flexible working hours and a big pay rise. From next year, workers at many of Germany’s top engineering firms — such as Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler (DDAIF) — can opt to work 28 hours a week for up to two years, before returning to the standard 35-hour week. North Korea is set to hold its 70th anniversary military parade, a day ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Pyongyang’s annual parade, marking the founding of its armed forces, has been held in April for 40 years. However, the country’s state media announced earlier this year that the date had been changed to 8 February. One of US President Donald Trump’s top aides has resigned amid abuse claims from his two ex-wives. White House staff secretary Rob Porter said “these outrageous allegations are simply false” as he announced he would step down. The accusations were first reported in the Daily Mail and include accounts of physical and emotional abuse.