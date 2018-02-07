The Late 5: FG says NHIS boss won’t escape investigation, Army to begin military operation in Benue, and other top stories

These are the top five stories that drove conversation in Nigeria today.
The Federal Government has said the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf will not stop the investigation of allegations against him.
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said this in reaction to the reinstatement of Yusuf who was suspended and accused of fraud.
The Nigerian army says it will launch a military operation “cat race” in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Kaduna states.
The operation, expected to last between February 15 and March 31, is to curb herdsmen attacks.
David Ahmadu, chief training and operations, confirmed the development on Wednesday.
The Ogun State Police Command has refuted the alleged attack by herdsmen on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
There had been rumours on social media that herdsmen attacked travellers on the road.
The Police also asked members of the public to disregard a purported anonymous security alert letter.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday donated N200m to the people of Benue who were displaced from their homes following herdsmen invasion of their communities.
Wike also called for comprehensive measures to resolve the “unfortunate killing” of Benue people by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.
And now, stories from around the world…
Senate leaders unveiled a two-year budget deal Wednesday, a major victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of this week, but the plan still needs to pass the House where it’s already facing strong headwinds.
The Eiffel Tower was shuttered to tourists as heavy snowfall snarled traffic in Paris, bringing the city of lights to a standstill on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel moved a step closer to forming a coalition government with her center-left rivals on Wednesday, after four months of political uncertainty.
South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is holding direct talks with embattled President Jacob Zuma over a transfer of power.
Mr Ramaphosa, who heads South Africa’s governing party, said both he and Mr Zuma understood the need for a speedy resolution.
He said the pair aim to conclude talks on the president’s future within days.
