Saucecode Hackathon 2018: Meet the quarterfinalists and vote your favourite tech team

Saucecode 2018 promises to be lit and is already living up to expectation. Out of 100+ submissions involving over three hundred developers, designers and project managers from different parts of Nigeria, some teams have made it beyond our first round and will need your votes to advance to the semi finals.

Here are the top 17 teams that made it to the quarter finals of the Saucecode Hackathon 2018 alongside their product solution URL:

The top 10 teams after this round of voting, which started on the 1st of February, will advance to the semi-finals where they will be paired with our mentors. Our mentors are competent and experienced tech professionals who will advise the teams on various issues like product design, user experience and general development best practices.

To progress to the final, all teams will battle to be selected by the Judges. Our judges for the Saucecode hackathon 2018 are

Tunji Eleso, Managing Partner,Growth Capital Fund / CCHUB.

Nkemdilim Begho. CEO at Future Software Resources Limited.

Femi Taiwo, CTO at INITS Limited.

Chuka Ofili, Co-founder at Delivery Science.

Moses Acquah, CTO Greentec Capital/CEO Afronlynk.

Our leaderboard is live and you can track the progress of your favourite team real time by visiting our leaderboard. Click here to help your team be among the 10 semi-finalists. Please note that voting closes on Wednesday, February 14th 2018.