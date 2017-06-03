Dammy Krane’s arrest: It’s not a publicity stunt, is it?

by Alex Onukwue

Nigerian artist, Dammy Krane, is not going down without a fight, with the cloud of forgery and jail-time in his atmosphere.

The Gbetiti man has been booked for an alleged act of fraud in the United States, but he’s already looking beyond it, ready to tell the story in a “new material”.

We know our musicians and artists in general, say ‘No press is bad press’. With the sparse information available at the moment, it will be premature to say with certainty if Dammy is guilty or not. We just know he has a case to answer.

Perhaps he’s going to sell more CDs from this? There’s the suggestion that his recent jet-trotting over the past two weeks, as can be inferred from his Instagram page, may be related to the release of a new song, supposedly set to drop on June 09. Assuming that one is already done with, the guys at Masterkraft could be cooking up another beat for Dammy to tell us his side of the Miami tour.

Of course, publicity is relative. While many musicians aspire to sell themselves as ‘balling’ and get paid from downloads on online music platforms, endorsements are now a big part of the business model. The big telecommunication companies, oil companies and even Government are using musicians to identify more with customers and sell their brands. Whether they will want to take a chance on a young man with a record (even if erased later) would be something for him to consider. As Falz would say, you fit fake your own death but still no blow.

Dammy might come through this unscathed or with a few scars. It is ultimately bad publicity for Nigeria, and a reminder as to why the Green Passport has assumed the status of a red flag whose bearer is treated with extra caution the world over.