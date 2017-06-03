The Film Blog: We won’t take credit for the ’10 days in Sun City’ blitz

Because we can’t be conceited enough to think someone took it so personal that the day after we said no one was talking about the film, there was buzz everywhere,

’10 days in Sun City’ is AY Makun’s latest – and third – film. Short in South Africa, it has a June 23 release date and stars Adesua Etomi (we can’t help noticing her name is first before RMD, which is a really good sign for her as a cinema draw), Richard More-Damijo, Falzthebadguy, Ali Baba, Mercy Johnson and a lot of bottles breaking.

Okay, we take back everything we said. You have to respect AY’s hustle. No, seriously, you really have to. He takes himself very seriously and does the work that needs to be done. We just really wish the films get better.

Counting down. And we have to say: the trailer is slick.