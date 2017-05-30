The Film Blog: No one is talking about AY’s new film

It hit us like ‘electric shock’ some days ago, as we saw AY’s new film, ‘Something Something in Sun City’ hanging like an orphan on a banner around the Ajose Adeogun roundabout. And it occurred to us, wait, this is the first AY film that no one is buzzing about, and no one really cares about.

To be honest, it does serve him right.

He just refuses to get better. He let the excitement of the well-received 30 Days in Atlanta get into his head, dismissing critics as haters. To be fair, most moviemakers we know get very defensive. But many of them channel that anger into their work.

Off from his initial version to critics, you can see Kunle Afolayan’s trajectory from Irapada, through Figurine to October 1 (let’s not talk about The CEO though, so we don’t get upset today). But AY? Where Atlanta was passably funny, A Trip to Jamaica was rubbish. You will be hard-pressed to find anyone who came out of the cinemas with praise for the guys behind this. Not even Funke Akindele could save it.

We suspect this is the foundation for the apathy towards this new movie which name we can’t even be bothered to know.

This doesn’t mean it won’t be a hit, of course. We have made it very clear here that we have huge respect for AY the businessman, but cant find ourselves able to abide AY the movie maker.

AY needs to get better. We hope he got the message and got better on this one. Even better, we hope the viewing public delivers a clear message to him that he needs to clean up his act, or we’re here for all this nonsense.